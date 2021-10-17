Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Up to $8.47

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.47, but opened at $8.90. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 6,414 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRSN. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a market cap of $609.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $263,250.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,562.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $102,121.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

