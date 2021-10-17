Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MLSPF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of MLSPF stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

