MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at CIBC

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.28 price target (down from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.30 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised MEG Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.39.
The stock has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 56.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.09. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
