MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at CIBC

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.28 price target (down from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.30 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised MEG Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.39.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 56.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.09. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

