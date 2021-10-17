Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Sold by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,018 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. owned 0.06% of Medallia worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Medallia by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Medallia by 1,623.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 305,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $10,348,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 230,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,385,862 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of MDLA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,383,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.