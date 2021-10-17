MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the September 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDMP stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.08. 715,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,497. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.07. MDM Permian has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.94.

MDM Permian Company Profile

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

