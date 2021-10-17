Mdex One Day Volume Reaches $34.91 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $890.90 million and $34.91 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002043 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00068552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00074760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00108583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,031.35 or 1.00141939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.51 or 0.06255669 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00026526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 715,524,793 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

