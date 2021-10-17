McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of McPhy Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of McPhy Energy stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. McPhy Energy has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.21.

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

