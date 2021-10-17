McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.13.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of MCK traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.17. The stock had a trading volume of 689,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,851. McKesson has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.83. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

