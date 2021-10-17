McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.18. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 25,350 shares traded.

MUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.15.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. Equities analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.