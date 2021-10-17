Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Gap Down to $5.01

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $4.87. Maverix Metals shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 57 shares changing hands.

MMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maverix Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,087 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

