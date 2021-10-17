MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Update

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 266.7% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 28,385 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 23,175 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,512 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,832. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

