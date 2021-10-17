MahaDAO Price Reaches $2.80 on Major Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.80 or 0.00004606 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.90 million and $574,520.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00069287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00107163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,908.65 or 1.00034318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.85 or 0.06286733 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025318 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

