Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

MDGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.60.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

