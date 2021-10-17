Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will report earnings per share of ($3.89) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.04) and the highest is ($3.79). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.70) to ($14.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($15.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.21) to ($12.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

MDGL traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $86.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $142.62.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

