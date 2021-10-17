Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.61

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 4338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

A number of analysts have commented on CLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

