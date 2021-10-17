LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €720.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €734.00 ($863.53) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($991.76) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €820.00 ($964.71) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €713.17 ($839.02).

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €664.80 ($782.12) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($306.53). The company’s fifty day moving average is €646.35 and its 200-day moving average is €644.67.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

