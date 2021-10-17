Lunyr (LUN) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last Week

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a total market cap of $273,372.46 and $708.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00044721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.13 or 0.00204132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00092979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

LUN is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

