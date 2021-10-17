Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LFT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of LFT opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 57.28 and a quick ratio of 57.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $100.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $894,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

