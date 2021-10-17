Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.62. Lonza Group has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $86.31.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

