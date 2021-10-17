Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report sales of $17.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $17.25 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $16.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $68.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.16 billion to $68.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $70.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.76 billion to $71.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,598,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,828,000 after purchasing an additional 64,530 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $365.62. 952,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,777. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.35 and its 200-day moving average is $371.65. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

