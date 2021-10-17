Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the September 15th total of 997,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,962,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 39,320 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 141,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 97.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 284,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 104,006 shares in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 6,013,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.