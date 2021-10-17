LikeCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,158.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $30.72 million and approximately $26,158.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00044596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00204741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00092651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,060,494,906 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,464,852 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

