Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 395.71 ($5.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £51.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.36. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 392.30 ($5.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 337.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 541.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

