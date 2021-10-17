LHT (LHT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $153,343.17 and $10.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004125 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006798 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000156 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.