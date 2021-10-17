Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leo Holdings III by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 411,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $987,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leo Holdings III by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 92,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leo Holdings III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIII traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,698. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92. Leo Holdings III has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

