Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of ResMed by 37.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $2,204,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,042.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $645,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $19,777,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,410 shares of company stock worth $12,310,233 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $255.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.60. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.70 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

