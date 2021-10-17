Konomi Network (KONO) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.17 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $19.92 million and $1.17 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00043744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.12 or 0.00204974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00092120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,181,550 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.