King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $512 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,756,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 2.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $511,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.35. 5,007,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,345,566. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $315.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.71.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

