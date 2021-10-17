King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $103.03 Million Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,458 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 2.15% of Sprout Social worth $103,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 291.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 143,387 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,002,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 116.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 562.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 32,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Sprout Social stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.30. 381,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,098. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.48 and its 200-day moving average is $91.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -274.57 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,645 shares of company stock valued at $20,237,256. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

