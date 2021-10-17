King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 57,446 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,901,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,446 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $225,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $223,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,735 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.5% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 70.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,069,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $83,218,000 after purchasing an additional 443,459 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.33. 7,423,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,957,400. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $97.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

