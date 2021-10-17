KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCHN. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $59.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 84,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 68.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $516,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 196.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

