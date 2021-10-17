KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for TimkenSteel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.47. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $327.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after purchasing an additional 311,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TimkenSteel by 227.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TimkenSteel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,824,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 271,285 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.