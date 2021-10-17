Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF)

Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PNEXF remained flat at $$0.50 during trading on Friday. Pharnext has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.
Pharnext Company Profile
