Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF)

Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNEXF remained flat at $$0.50 during trading on Friday. Pharnext has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

Pharnext Company Profile

Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases in France. The company's products include SYNGILITY that has completed Phase III trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease, as well as Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

