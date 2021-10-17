Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.10.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $123.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $74.06 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average is $116.70.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $301,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.