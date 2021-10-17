John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the September 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSE:HTY remained flat at $$6.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 39,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,891. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

