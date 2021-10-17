John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Up 36.7% in September

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2,185.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTO traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. 56,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,797. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.