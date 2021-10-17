Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Macerich Company’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of The Macerich in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

The Macerich stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 495.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 200,433 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 16.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

