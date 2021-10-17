Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Highwoods Properties in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HIW. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 199.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 103,519 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 434,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

