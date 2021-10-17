Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Brinker International stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

