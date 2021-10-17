Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €185.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HNR1. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €172.39 ($202.81).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €153.65 ($180.76) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €154.91 and a 200-day moving average of €149.87.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

