iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,046,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 29,339,582 shares.The stock last traded at $21.61 and had previously closed at $21.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

