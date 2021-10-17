iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Stock Holdings Cut by FSA Wealth Management LLC

FSA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises 3.8% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 880,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,563,000 after purchasing an additional 77,950 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

