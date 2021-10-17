ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IO. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a report on Monday, August 16th.

IO opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.29.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ION Geophysical news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 135,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $178,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,306,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

