Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,145 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,733% compared to the average volume of 111 call options.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $35.39 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.