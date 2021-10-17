Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Up 51.6% in September

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of PSCU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.34. The company had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.689 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 449.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

