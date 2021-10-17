Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of BSCU stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. 11,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,431. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $20.38.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.
