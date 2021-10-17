Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of BSCU stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. 11,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,431. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $20.38.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.