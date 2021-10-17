Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report sales of $1.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. Intuit reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $11.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $552.16 on Friday. Intuit has a one year low of $312.05 and a one year high of $582.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $550.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

