Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$195.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$195.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cormark set a C$168.21 price objective on Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$197.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$193.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$191.31.

Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$131.94 and a 52-week high of C$178.28. The stock has a market cap of C$29.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$170.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$167.30.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.44 by C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$3.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 10.9865463 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

