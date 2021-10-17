Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.80 Million

Brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post sales of $52.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the highest is $53.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $34.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $200.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $204.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $254.00 million, with estimates ranging from $220.80 million to $287.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

In other news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.05. 180,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $253.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

