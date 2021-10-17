InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Update

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 110.8% from the September 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in InMode by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in InMode by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in InMode by 83.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in InMode by 45.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in InMode by 8.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on InMode from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $83.37 on Friday. InMode has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

